Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

