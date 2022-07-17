Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 249 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

ABC stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.