Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

