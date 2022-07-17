Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 36,718 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 261.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of PLTR opened at $9.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

