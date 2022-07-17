Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 560 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $302.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

