Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

