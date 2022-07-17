Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $116.80 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.