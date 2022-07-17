Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of PENN opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

