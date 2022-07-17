Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.