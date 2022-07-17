Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $23.75 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,875.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

