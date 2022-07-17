Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $654,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

