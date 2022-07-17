Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $690,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

