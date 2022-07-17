Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,747,000.

IWV stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

