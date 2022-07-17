Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

