Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,386 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

