Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.38 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

