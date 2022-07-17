Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $755,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

