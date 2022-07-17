Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $761,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

