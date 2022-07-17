Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $777,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHM opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.