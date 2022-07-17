Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $779,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.73 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

