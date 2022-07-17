Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

