Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $814,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

