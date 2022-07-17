Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS IFRA opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

