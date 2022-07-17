Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

