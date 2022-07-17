Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,054.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,019.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

