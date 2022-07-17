Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

