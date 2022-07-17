Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

NTR stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

