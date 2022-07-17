Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FDNI stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

