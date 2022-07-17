Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $783,000 Investment in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.