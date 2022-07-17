Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.37 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.