Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,353 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

