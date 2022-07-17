Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,933 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.