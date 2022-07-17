Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,983 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.38 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

