Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.