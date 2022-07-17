Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,444 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after buying an additional 898,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

