Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

