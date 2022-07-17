Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of PRN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $123.26.
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.