Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.