Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.