Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

