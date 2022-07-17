Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,706 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.19.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

