Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 195 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.43.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $408.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.