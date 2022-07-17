Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 23,174 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

