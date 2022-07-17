Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,852 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro Price Performance

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

