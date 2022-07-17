Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,269,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

