Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

