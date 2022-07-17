Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Position Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 99,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 92.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

