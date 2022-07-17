Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
