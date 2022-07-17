Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,605 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,098,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,237.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

