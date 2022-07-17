Beat Kahli Acquires 40,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,650,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,643,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of VOXX opened at $7.11 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

