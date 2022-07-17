BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

